Chase for the AL Central title
Monday
Twins 4
Detroit 3
Standings
Twins 85-52 —
Cleveland 80-58 5½
Twins games left: 25
Today’s games
Twins at Boston
6:10 p.m. (FSN)
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland
6:10 p.m.
More From Sports
Twins
Dodgers slug 7 homers in 16-9 victory over Rockies
Joc Pederson homered twice and drove in five runs before running into the right-field wall on a spectacular catch in the fifth inning, Gavin Lux scored three runs in his major-league debut, and the Los Angeles Dodgers routed the Colorado Rockies 16-9 Monday night.
Twins
Twins happy to have an assortment of options in bullpen in September
With rosters expanded up to 40 in September, the Twins now feature a 12-man bullpen. Manager Rocco Baldelli has an arm for any occasion.
Twins
Twins edge Tigers to take three of four in series
Kepler delivered with two outs in the eighth inning.
Vikings
Scoggins: Is soccer star Carli Lloyd's next challenge to be an NFL kicker?
If Lloyd or any another woman is good enough to do the job, why shouldn't she be given the opportunity? Gender shouldn't matter. Just results.
Gophers
No. 9 Notre Dame pulls away from Louisville 35-17
Ian Book ran for one touchdown and threw for another, Jahmir Smith rushed for two scores and No. 9 Notre Dame beat Louisville 35-17 on Monday night.