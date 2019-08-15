A fading fixture

The number of NFL fullbacks playing at least 20% of their offense’s snaps has dramatically decreased.

2018 4

2017 5

2016 10

2015 11

2014 8

2013 16

2012 24

Source: FootballOutsiders.com

Vikings fullbacks

Vikings offenses have also phased out the fullback, but C.J. Ham is positioned for a rebound in 2019 under assistant head coach Gary Kubiak.

2018 C.J. Ham, 13.3%*

2017 C.J. Ham, 18.2%

2016 Zach Line, 20%

2015 Zach Line, 21.5%

2014 Jerome Felton, 16.6%

2013 Jerome Felton, 28.9%

2012 Jerome Felton, 38.3%

* Percentage of team’s snaps

Source: FootballOutsiders.com