A fading fixture
The number of NFL fullbacks playing at least 20% of their offense’s snaps has dramatically decreased.
2018 4
2017 5
2016 10
2015 11
2014 8
2013 16
2012 24
Source: FootballOutsiders.com
Vikings fullbacks
Vikings offenses have also phased out the fullback, but C.J. Ham is positioned for a rebound in 2019 under assistant head coach Gary Kubiak.
2018 C.J. Ham, 13.3%*
2017 C.J. Ham, 18.2%
2016 Zach Line, 20%
2015 Zach Line, 21.5%
2014 Jerome Felton, 16.6%
2013 Jerome Felton, 28.9%
2012 Jerome Felton, 38.3%
* Percentage of team’s snaps
Source: FootballOutsiders.com
