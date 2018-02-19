KILLER PENALTIES

NHL teams are scoring nearly 20 percent of the time on the power play this season, the highest success rate in 27 seasons.

1989-90: 20.77

1990-91: 19.44

1991-92: 19.24

1992-93: 19.57

1993-94: 18.64

1994-95: 17.73

1995-96: 17.93

1996-97: 16.27

1997-98: 15.08

1998-99: 15.81

1999-00: 16.15

2000-01: 16.64

2001-02: 15.77

2002-03: 16.43

2003-04: 16.46

2004-05: no season (NHL lockout)

2005-06: 17.68

2006-07: 17.58

2007-08: 17.75

2008-09: 18.95

2009-10: 18.23

2010-11: 18.02

2011-12: 17.31

2012-13: 18.22

2013-14: 17.89

2014-15: 18.66

2015-16: 18.66

2016-17: 19.10

2017-18: 19.89

Source: hockey-reference.com