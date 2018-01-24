Big-box retailer Toys ‘R’ Us said Wednesday it is closing more than 180 stores around the country, and four of those are in Minnesota.

Operating under Chapter 11 reorganization bankruptcy, Toys ‘R’ Us revealed the full list of 182 stores targeted for closure in a filing this week. Closings are set to begin in February and should largely be complete by mid-April, the company said.

Four Twin Cities stores are listed as closing: Minnetonka (14100 Wayzata Boulevard), Blaine (170 89th Av. N.), Woodbury (8236 Tamarack Village), and Richfield (900 W. 78th St.).

That would leave the retailer with four locations in Minnesota: Burnsville (14041 Aldrich Av.), Maple Grove (12750 Elm Creek Boulevard N.), Maplewood (1852 E. County Road D) and Rochester (808 Apache Lane).

Toys ‘R’ Us, based in Wayne, N.J., has been buried under $5 billion in debt and filed for bankruptcy in September. At that time, the company had roughly 1,600 Toys ‘R’ Us and Babies ‘R’ Us locations.

Analysts have said that Toys ‘R’ Us is finding it increasingly difficult to coexist with Amazon and needs to improve its online services and offer special experiences in the stores.

In a letter released Wednesday on the retailer’s website and aimed at consumers, company CEO Dave Brandon said, “The reinvention of our brand requires that we make tough decisions about our priorities and focus. ... Following a top-to-bottom assessment of our business, we have decided to close a number of our U.S. stores. ... The actions we are taking are necessary to give us the best chance to emerge from our bankruptcy proceedings as a more viable and competitive company.”

Brandon added that the retailer also intends to merge operations of an unspecified number of Toys ‘R’ Us and Babies ‘R’ Us outlets that share the same location.

“I want you to know that we can and will address the gaps in the experience that you may have had when shopping this holiday,” his letter continued. “My team is already hard at work to make the improvements necessary to ensure that we have the products you want, when, where and how you want them.”

Toys ‘R’ Us was a major force in the 1980s and early 1990s, and one of the first national retailers that focused on one sales category with discount prices. That combination hurt mom-and-pop stores couldn’t match depth of inventory or price.

While its share of the market has been dwindling, Toys ‘R’ Us sells about 20 percent of the toys bought in the United States, according to one industry analyst.