The Class B and C state tournaments are in full swing this weekend. Here are some links and more information to help you follow the town ball action.

The tournament starts Friday and runs through Labor Day, with games being played in Shakopee, Jordan and New Prague. (The title game in the double-elomination Class A tournament will be Sunday afternoon or Monday night at Red Haddox Field in Bloomington. St. Louis Park and Lyons Pub are undefeated with four other teams still alive with one loss.)

The Class A tournament bracket is here.

The Class B tournament is double-elimination; the Class tournament, which has a field of 48 teams, is single-elimination.

You can get score updates throughout the tournament here.

Here are the brackets:

Class B

Class C

Directions to the ballparks in Shakopee, Jordan and New Prague are here.

Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse has written several times in recent years about town ball around the state:

The website of the Minnesota Baseball Association, which sponsors the tournament, is here.