The Class B and C state amateur baseball tournaments will be entering their second weekend on Friday, with games being played about an hour from the twin Cities in Delano, Dassel and Maple Lake.

The Class B tournament has reached its final eight teams, which starts a double-elimination brcket, while the opening weekend of Class C play reduced the field from 48 teams to 32 in a single-elimination field.

The tournaments are scheduled to conclude on Labor Day.

On Sunday, the Minneapolis Cobras won the Class A title with a 16-8 victory over the Minnetonka Millers. You can read a full game report from the Minnesota Baseball Association here.

The Minneapolis Cobras celebrated their Class A title.

You can get score and schedule updates throughout the tournament here or, via Twitter, here.

Tournament brackers and schedules can also be viewed and downloaded from the MBA web site.

Directions to the ballparks in Delano, Dassel and Maple Lake here.

Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse has written several times in recent years about town ball around the state: