The Vikings might be looking to bring in an extra offensive lineman, depending on the health of some injured players.

One of them will not be free agent veteran Richie Incognito, according to head coach Mike Zimmer. Incognito, the 35-year-old, four-time Pro Bowler, said in a recent interview with TMZ that he’s received calls from “Minnesota, Seattle, I really just don’t want to go to training camp, so we’ll see.”

“No interest and totally false,” Zimmer said. “Tweet that.”

If the Vikings did have interest, it doesn’t appear they do anymore. Other free agent interior linemen include ex-Texans guard Jeff Allen, former 49ers guard Zane Beadles and veteran journeyman Allen Barbre.

The Vikings have been practicing without three of the starting five offensive linemen heading into Saturday’s preseason opener in Denver. Center Pat Elflein (ankle/shoulder) has yet to pass a physical and practice; guard Mike Remmers is about to miss his fifth practice Tuesday due to a left ankle injury; guard Nick Easton could be out even longer with neck and back issues.

Incognito’s reputation precedes him. The veteran was suspended late in the 2013 season by the Dolphins for his poor behavior toward former teammate Jonathan Martin. He returned to the NFL for the 2015 season, when he became a three-time Pro Bowler for the Buffalo Bills. Incognito retired this offseason and then changed his mind. In May, he was placed in an involuntary psychiatric hold for his part in an altercation at a Life Time Fitness in Boca Raton, Fla.