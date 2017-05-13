TORONTO - Minnesota United FC on Saturday gave a serious scare to the top team in MLS, but fell just short of earning a point.
The expansion Loons fought back from a pair of one-goal deficits against Toronto FC before conceding the winner in the 77th minute as the home side escaped with a 3-2 victory before 27,249 at BMO Field.
Minnesota still is looking for its first road win after falling to 0-4-2 away from Minnesota and 3-6-3 overall. Toronto won a franchise record sixth in a row to improve to 7-1-4.
Toronto took the lead for good late in the second half when Tosaint Ricketts headed home a great cross from U.S. international Jozy Altidore. Ricketts got in between two Minnesota defenders and beat United goalkeeper Bobby Shuttleworth.
Kevin Molino scored both goals for Minnesota, the second two-goal game in the team’s young history. A diving Toronto goalkeeper Alex Bono stopped Molino on a penalty in the 62nd minute, but the Trinidad and Tobago international gobbled up his own rebound and put it in to tie it at 2-2.
Molino knotted it at 1-1 in the 52nd minute when he took a pass from Abu Danladi, created some separation from defender Nick Hagglund and beat Bono.
Sebastian Giovinco opened the scoring for Toronto on a penalty for the lone goal of the first half. Toronto made it 2-1 in the 55th minute on an own goal by Christian Ramirez.
Minnesota returns home next Sunday to face the Los Angeles Galaxy.
