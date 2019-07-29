At least two potential tornadoes caused damage in northern Washington County and McLeod County as severe weather swept across Minnesota on Sunday, putting much of the metro area under a tornado watch late into the night.

One tornado was reported near Scandia and another was seen east of Silver Lake, according to the National Weather Service. Both left a trail of downed trees and power lines as well as some damaged garage doors and siding. Areas in western Wisconsin also saw damage to homes from heavy winds.

No injuries were reported.

As of about 7 p.m. Sunday, more than 2,100 Xcel Energy customers in Minnesota and western Wisconsin were without power due to storm-related outages.

Unlike the severe weather that moved through the Twin Cities on Friday night, Sunday’s storms didn’t bring much lightning and came with a low cloud layer, said Brent Hewett, a meteorologist with the Weather Service office in Chanhassen. The storm cells were embedded in a low-pressure system ahead of a cold front, he said.

“These [storms] are definitely something we have to keep an eye on this time of year,” Hewett said.

The week ahead looks to be cooler and drier in the Twin Cities, with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s and rain holding off until Friday.

Mara Klecker