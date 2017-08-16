Strong storms and reports of tornados moved in the Twin Cities metro area Wednesday evening, the National Weather Service said.

At 7:47 p.m., the NWS tweeted that “Radar confirmed a tornado near Prior Lake. Radar is indicating flying debris. Take cover now.”

The agency also warned people in the southwestern Twin Cities to take cover as the tornado was moving north at 20 miles per hour.

A tornado warning was issued for Eden Prairie, Shakopee and Chaska until 8:30 p.m.

Earlier Wednesday afternoon, weather watchers reported four separate tornado touchdowns in Nicollet and Sibley counties south of the Twin Cities.

A tornado watch was active until 10 p.m. for counties east of the Twin Cities, stretching from Willmar in the east, to Buffalo in the north and St. Peter and Mankato in the south.

A tornado watch is in effect in parts oft the south and west metro until 10 p.m.

The NWS said the storms moving through the area are producing heavy rain. People should watch for flooding in low-lying areas, the agency said. Minor flooding was reported in Waterville, Minn. Three inches of rain have been reported at New Ulm and 2.6 inches at Walnut Grove, with rain still coming down.

The first tornado touchdown reported Wednesday was at 4:52 p.m. just east of Nicollet, Minn., near Hwy. 99. Photos showed a large tree uprooted near a home near Nicollet. No other danger reports were immediately apparent.

A storm spotter reported another at 5:13 p.m. about three miles farther east near Hwy. 14. At 5:42 p.m., a touchdown was reported near Hwy. 22 at the Nicollet/Sibley County line. That tornado reportedly was moving north toward Gaylord at 20 miles per hour. At 6:17 p.m., a rain-wrapped tornado was spotted crossing Hwy. 19 just a mile west of Gaylord.

The storm brought rain to downtown Minneapolis, postponing the Twins game with Cleveland at Target Field. The game will be made up Thursday as part of a split doubleheader.