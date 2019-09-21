A tornado warning has been issued for Kanabec and Mille Lacs counties as a severe thunderstorm moves northeast across central Minnesota Saturday afternoon.

Meteorologists are asking residents to seek shelter from high winds and possible flying debris. Radar equipment detected possible rotation inside the storm just east of St. Cloud around 4 p.m., according to the National Weather Service Twin Cities. Dangerous weather has continued rolling northeast at 30 miles per hour toward Onamia and Bayview.

Authorities advise that the storm is capable of producing quarter-sized hail and 60 miles per hour wind gusts. Aitkin County is also under a severe thunderstorm warning.

"Take cover now! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows," meteorologists said in weather advisory. "Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur."

The tornado warning remains in effect until at least 4:45 p.m.

An earlier warning for Benton, Sherburne and Stearns Counties has since expired.