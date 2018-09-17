Dallas-based Topgolf has announced the opening date for its latest high-tech location.

The three-story, 65,000-square foot facility on the grounds of a former Regal movie theater in Brooklyn Center will open its doors for business at 9 a.m. on Friday.

– getting gas, at the supermarket, at the airport – people are asking about it. We’re really excited to show it off to our new guests.”

The facility that features 102 climate-controlled hitting bays, three full-service bars, full menu and more than 200 flat screen TVs will be open 363 days per year. Thanksgiving and Christmas are the only days off.

The Topgolf concept is intended to be more fun than hardcore driving range practice. Players select from a variety of skill games and hit microchip-embedded golf balls to designated targets. Points are awarded for accuracy and tabulated by computer.

Prices are based on an hourly rental fee for each hitting bay and not per player. Up to six guests per stall can split $25 per hour from open until noon, $35 from noon-5 p.m. and $45 from 5 p.m.-close.

The facility will stay open until 2 a.m. on weekends.

New guests also pay a $5 membership fee.

Topgolf has more than 40 U.S. locations in 28 states. The Brooklyn Center location is the first in the upper Midwest; there are two facilities outside of Chicago and a smaller, indoor Topgolf Swing Suite south of Iowa City in the Riverside Casino.