What are you doing on the eve of All Hallow’s Eve?

That’s Oct. 30, and a major way to celebrate the conclusion of National Seafood Month is with a dinner that evening at Octo Fishbar in St. Paul.

Not just any dinner, but a six-course extravaganza, staged in conjunction with the James Beard Foundation and featuring some impressive Twin Cities culinary talent, all shepherded by Octo Fishbar chef/owner Tim McKee.

Each course will be prepared by a different chef, and to reflect the foundation’s Smart Catch program – a project that McKee has championed – each course will be showcase sustainable seafood.

“It’s a great lineup,” said McKee. “It’s going to be pretty exciting.”

The chefs include Ann Kim (Young Joni, Pizzeria Lola, Hello Pizza), Thomas Boemer (In Bloom, Revival, Corner Table), Justin Sutherland (Handsome Hog, Pearl and the Thief), Ben Spangler (Mercy) and Octo Fishbar’s Shane Oporto.

Each course will be paired with a cocktail, the work of such libations experts as Erik Eastman (Easy & Co.), Adam Gorski (Young Joni), Marco Zappia (Martina, Colita), Laurel Elm (Meyvn, Saint Dinette) and Aynsley Jones (In Bloom).

Make that low-proof cocktails.

“No one can consume six cocktails,” said McKee with a laugh. “That’s why we’re looking at more subdued, lower-proof cocktails.”

The seafoodfest begins at 6:30, and cost is $125 plus tax and gratuity. Reservations at 651-202-3409.