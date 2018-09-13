J. Cole

Just a year after he first proved a compelling arena headliner at Xcel Center, the earnest and personal North Carolina rapper returns with another highly visual tour and an album that's breaking streaming records, "KOD." (Sept. 19, Target Center, $39.50-$99.50, ticketmaster.com)

Justin Timberlake

The ex-N' Sync heartthrob returns to the Twin Cities for his first tour in more than three years. Even though he leans heavily on material from the slow-selling album "Man of the Woods," Timberlake is such an accomplished song-and-dance man that he can elevate any song. (Sept. 28 & 29, Xcel Energy Center, $52.50 and up, ticketmaster.com)

Chvrches

Once an indie act, the Scottish electro-pop trio of "The Mother We Share" notoriety crossed over to more mainstream circles with this year's "Love Is Dead" album, resulting in this significantly upsized two-night booking. (Oct. 2 & 3, Palace Theatre, St. Paul, $40, eTix.com)

Lil Pump

The cartoonish-looking South Florida rapper is no joke, going from the viral success of "Gucci Gang" last year to selling out First Ave over the winter. His new video for "Drug Addicts," featuring Charlie Sheen, pumps up his profile all the more. (Oct. 2, the Armory, Mpls., $32-$42, Ticketmaster.com)

Ed Sheeran

The Grammy-winning singer-songwriter rapidly went from Taylor Swift's opening act to arena headliner to stadium act on the strength of such heart-tugging hits as "Perfect" and "Shape of You." (Oct. 20, U.S. Bank Stadium, $67 and up, ticketmaster.com)

Phil Collins

Beset by back, nerve and hip problems, the ubiquitous-in-the-'80s-and-'90s popmeister and Genesis frontman has been singing while seated on the Not Dead Yet Tour. But reviews indicate his voice is still effective. (Oct. 21, Target Center, $53-$278, axs.com)

Fleetwood Mac

The revolving door in rock's longest running soap opera continues, with longtime singer/guitarist/producer Lindsey Buckingham now out, replaced by Neil Finn of Crowded House and Mike Campbell of Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers. (Oct. 22, Xcel Energy Center, $69.50 and up, ticketmaster.com)

Phoebe Bridgers & Julien Baker

Two standouts at Justin Vernon's Eaux Claires fest in July, these early-20s singer/songwriters drew in the crowds with angelic voices and then wowed them even more with their haunted songwriting. (Nov. 17, First Avenue, Mpls., $23, eTix.com)

Thom Yorke

Hardly the Radiohead gig that Twin Cities fans have been waiting for since 1997, the band's often shadowy frontman makes his first solo appearance here with longtime producer Nigel Godrich and visual artist Tarik Barri as collaborators. (Dec. 6, Northrop auditorium, Mpls., sold out)

Bob Seger

The Detroit rocker was supposed to be here last November but stopped his tour due to a back problem. Meanwhile, he released a new album, "I Knew You When," on which he salutes his old pal, the late Glenn Frey of the Eagles, and rails about the sorry state of the nation. (Dec. 12, Xcel Energy Center, $59 and up, ticketmaster.com)

JON BREAM and CHRIS RIEMENSCHNEIDER