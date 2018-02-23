Edina demonstrated why it was chosen the No. 1 seed in defeating tournament newcomer Brainerd 4-0 in a Class 2A quarterfinal Thursday at Xcel Energy Center.

Four players scored goals for the Hornets (26-2-1) en route to their 12th shutout victory of the season. Edina, the defending state champion, has not lost in regulation since a 3-2 loss to Centennial, which also advanced to the semifinals, on Dec. 22.

"I think we had a couple good periods, but I think we have another level," Edina coach Sami Reber said.

Edina scored first on senior Emily Oden's team-leading 32nd goal of the season only 2 minutes, 2 seconds into the game.

Later in the first period, the Hornets capitalized on a 5-on-3 advantage on a pretty passing play from junior Annie Kuehl, who sent the puck across the front of the net to a waiting Tella Jungels, who scored her fifth goal of the season and gave Edina a 2-0 lead.

CC Bowlby and Olivia Swaim added goals in the second period. The defense held the Warriors (23-6) to 10 shots on goal.

"We focused on minimizing their shots and using our bodies to block their shots," Edina senior defenseman Brooke Tucker said.

Brainerd coach Jim Ernster knew his team, in its first state appearance, needed to minimize turnovers in the game if it was to be successful.

"To beat a team like that, you have to play close to a perfect game because they're going to capitalize on anything and everything," Ernster said.

HEATHER RULE