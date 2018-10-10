Isaac Eckroth saved Edina’s season with his game-winning goal with 47 seconds left in overtime as the Hornets beat Eden Prairie 3-2 in Class 2A, Section 2 boys’ soccer Tuesday night.

The No. 8 seeded Eagles were up 2-1 on the top seeded Hornets with 40 seconds remaining in regulation before Eckroth scored his first goal of the game.

Oscar Smythe had Edina’s first goal.

The Hornets will host Bloomington Jefferson in the semifinals Thursday.

Centennial 2, Mounds View 1: Demetrius Bernardy-Nelson scored on a free kick from 25 yards out with just 18 seconds remaining in overtime to secure the win for the Cougars. Parker Claseman scored the game-tying goal with less than three minutes remaining.

Monticello 3, Becker 1: The Magic’s Jacob Keller put the game out of reach with his second goal of the game with less than 20 minutes remaining. Logan Schmitz also scored for Monticello. The Magic will play Holy Family in the second round of the Class 1A, Section 6 playoffs.

Holy Family 9, Big Lake 0: Casey Gess led the Fire with a hat trick and Charlie Ficek added two more goals. Bennet Creager had a goal and two assists. Bryce Richter earned the shutout.

Woodbury 4, Park of Cottage Grove 1: Senior Cade Keesling had a hat trick and Austin Williams added the other goal to lead the Royals.

East Ridge 3, Tartan 0: Nick Wagner earned the shutout and Mitchell Watanabe scored two goals to lead the Raptors.

Farmington 3, Rochester John Marshall 0: Ben Lessert scored two goals and Gavin Watkinson added a third to lift the Tigers over the Rockets.

GIRLS’ SOCCER

Eagan 3, Park of Cottage Grove 0: The defending Class 2A champions continued this season’s defense with an opening-round victory in the Section 3 playoffs. Julia Barger, Morgan Eckerle and Jacie Borman all scored for the Wildcats.

Burnsville 5, Apple Valley 0: Maya Hansen had a hat trick to lead the Blaze over the Eagles. Caroline Dickhausen and Makayla Haddorff also scored. Burnsville will take on Eagan in the next round of the Class 2A, Section 3 playoffs.

Champlin Park 4, Osseo 1: Alexandra Lotts scored three consecutive goals to lead the Rebels in the opening round of the Class 2A, Section 5 playoffs. Grace Marshalek added the fourth goal.

Becker 5, Rockford 2: Claire Voigt scored five goals to lead the Bulldogs to the next round of the Class 1A, Section 6 playoffs. This was the senior’s seventh game scoring a hat trick or better this season.

