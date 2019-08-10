TOP OF CHARTS
In only 116 games, the 2019 Twins have set a team record for home runs in a season.
Year HRs Leader
2019 226 Cruz, 32
1963 225 Killebrew, 45
1964 221 Killebrew, 49
2017 206 Dozier, 34
2016 200 Dozier, 42
