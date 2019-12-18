Kaden Johnson, the top-rated senior football prospect in Minnesota, has signed a national letter of intent with Wisconsin.

Johnson, a senior at Minnehaha Academy, made his plans public in a signing ceremony before class Wednesday morning at the newly rebuilt school in Minneapolis.

Johnson, a 6-2, 235-pound linebacker for the co-op program SMB, had 14 offers from Power Five programs, with Nebraska, Oregon St., Minnesota and LSU also believed to be the leading contenders for his services.

At the same signing ceremony, Minnehaha Academy classmates Craig McDonald and Terry Lockett Jr. made their college football plans official as well. Lockett, a wide receiver, will attend Michigan State, while McDonald, a defensive back, will go to Iowa State.

Lockett returned to Minnehaha Academy this year after spending his junior year playing basketball for Spire Academy in Ohio,

McDonald had to sit out his senior season because he used up his 12 semesters of athletics eligibility.

SMB is a football co-op program comrised of private schools St. Paul Academy, Minnehaha Academy and The Blake School.

