– What was long expected finally became official Saturday — Jarrett Culver became a member of the Timberwolves.

With the league moratorium expiring Saturday, the Wolves were finally able to complete their draft-night trade that sent Dario Saric to Phoenix and brought Culver to Minnesota with the No. 6 pick.

Culver is scheduled to be in Las Vegas on Sunday, but it's unclear when he might participate in summer league action for the Wolves, who play Sunday and Monday.

"To acquire a player of Jarrett Culver's potential and upside where the NBA is now, he's multiskilled, can play both ways, has unbelievably strong character and winning qualities coming off a championship year," President Gersson Rosas said. "For us it costs you to make moves. … You've got to give up value and talent to get value and talent."

The Wolves still have other moves to make official, namely the signings they made this offseason, such as forwards Jordan Bell, Noah Vonleh and Jake Layman. Layman is coming over as part of a sign-and-trade with Portland. The Wolves also acquired Treveon Graham and Shabazz Napier in the sign-and-trade that is sending D'Angelo Russell to the Warriors from Brooklyn.

The status of restricted free agent Tyus Jones is also uncertain.

