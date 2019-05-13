Logos (includes logos in various formats)
Nation
Liz Weston: The life-changing magic of working a bit longer
Retirement experts frequently recommend working longer if you haven't saved enough. But you may not realize just how powerful a little extra work can be.Researchers…
Business
Oops! Small businesses are vulnerable to marketing mistakes
When Tom Scarda heard about a franchise opportunity called Super Supper, he fell in love with it. He was so confident that he and his business partner decided against researching the concept — a marketing mistake that led to the failure of the business.
National
US to add 30,000 seasonal worker visas as soon as this week
The Trump administration plans to let an additional 30,000 foreigners return to the United States through September for seasonal work, a move that reflects how the booming economy has complicated President Donald Trump's hard-line efforts on immigration.
Business
Markets Right Now: Stocks rise, S&P 500 just short of record
The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):
National
State of small business more mixed than administration says
As Small Business Week approaches, the nation's smallest companies in the aggregate are by many accounts doing fairly well. They're not, however, thriving en masse in direct response to Trump administration and Republican policies.