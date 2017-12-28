Here are the top-read viral stories published by the Star Tribune in 2017. Stories are ranked by a combination of page views and social shares, likes and comments.

EMT removed dying woman's body down aisle of crowded plane at MSP

The woman was discovered in the jet's bathroom just before landing in the Twin Cities.

Mpls. Muslims protest 'sharia' vigilante in Cedar-Riverside area

Man "patrolling" to impose what he calls "the civil part of the sharia law" has community leaders, police on watch.

Google vows to fight warrant over search for Edina resident's name

The warrant, approved by a judge, authorizes Edina police to collect personal information on anyone who searched a specific name on Google, creating "a scary slippery slope" according to one privacy law expert.

Family dog helps patrol chopper find toddler in Minnesota cornfield

Police helicopter's heat-seeking device picked up the dog's movements.

Trend of drinking hydrogen peroxide can be deadly, Minnesota doctors warn

It's meant to boost your health, but Minnesota doctors caution that this alternative health remedy can send you or a loved one to the emergency room — six so far this year at Hennepin County Medical Center.

Terri Traen on her ouster from KQRS: 'It feels like death'

Terri Traen knows that almost every on-air radio personality has been fired at some point. But that didn't make the end of her 31-year career at KQRS any easier, she says in an exclusive interview.

Monster muskie found belly-up on Mille Lacs exceeds state record

Earlier this month, Gary Gilbert and his wife stumbled upon a decaying 59½-inch muskie. Death blanched its coloring, but its body was fully intact.

Tevlin: A proud Eagle Scout from Minnesota turns in his badge after Trump's speech

"It didn't matter what the speaker said, I identified it as an enormous failure of leadership by the adults who were there," said John Rowell of Moorhead.

State Senate passes bill to end ban on Sunday liquor store sales

The Senate voted 38-28 Monday to follow the lead of the House, which has passed a slightly different version of the bill. Gov. Mark Dayton has said he would not veto Sunday liquor sales, so final approval appears likely.

St. Olaf: Racist note that spurred student protests was 'fabricated'

The college president made the revelation after first not disclosing the validity of the note but saying its author had confessed.