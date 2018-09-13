'A Star Is Born'

The classic story of a struggling songstress on the rise and her famous lover/mentor in a downward spiral. Bradley Cooper's ambitious directing debut gives us new ways to see him (aging, alcoholic, musical) and his costar Lady Gaga (minus disguise). (Oct. 5)

'First Man'

After hitting the musical heights with "La La Land," director Damien Chazelle and Ryan Gosling reunite for a tense epic about astronaut Neil Armstrong and America's 1969 reach for the moon. (Oct. 12)

'Bad Times at the El Royale'

Wicked clever Drew Goddard ("The Cabin in the Woods") promises more genre-defying surprises in this funny-scary crime mystery, set at a motel that is a lair for scoundrels and occasional damsels in distress. Among those telling lies, pointing guns, or both, are Jeff Bridges, Jon Hamm, Dakota Johnson, Chris Hemsworth and Broadway star Cynthia Erivo, whose singing voice will make your hair reach for the ceiling. (Oct. 12)

'Suspiria'

A female dance company finds its ballerinas becoming borderline-hysteric. Some think they're controlled by witches. Dakota Johnson, Chloë Grace Moretz and Tilda Swinton star, with a cameo by Jessica Harper, who led the 1977 screamathon that inspired this version. Prepare for an eerie goth tsunami. (Nov. 2)

'The Girl in the Spider's Web'

Hopes high, fingers crossed. Claire Foy takes over the role of computer hacker/ass kicker Lisbeth Salander. Expect dark, elevated realism and an evolved view of the late Stieg Larsson's feminist avenger. (Nov. 9)

'The Front Runner'

Hubris! Hypocrisy! Extramarital affairs! The rise and fall of a politician is a story that never goes out of fashion. Hugh Jackman may be back in Oscar contention as Gary Hart, leading candidate for the 1988 Democratic presidential nomination. Can Jason Reitman, whose excellent "Tully" opened in May, pull off another head-spinning character study? (Nov. 21)

'Ralph Breaks the Internet'

John C. Reilly, owner of the copyright to the lummox with a heart of gold, gets a too-rare lead role. Beginning where the delightful 2012 original ended, our video game hero and his bestie Vanellope (Sarah Silverman) rampage across the web. She bonds with a girl gang of Disney princesses and he falls for a sassy hot-rodder voiced by Gal Gadot. Take all my money. (Nov. 21)

'Widows'

"My husband left me the plans for his next job. All I need is a crew to pull it off." This mob drama from "Gone Girl" author Gillian Flynn has a dream cast: Viola Davis, Liam Neeson, Michelle Rodriguez, Cynthia Erivo (remember her?), Colin Farrell, Robert Duvall, Daniel Kaluuya, Jacki Weaver … it goes on. Has anyone made a serious female-centric crime story? Trust director Steve McQueen ("12 Years a Slave") to blaze the trail. (Nov. 16)

'Creed 2'

Michael B. Jordan, Sylvester Stallone and Tessa Thompson reprise their roles as the Rocky saga moves ahead. Boxing phenom Adonis Creed faces off against Viktor Drago, son of the notorious slugger who killed his father in the ring. Also, there's a baby! I would want to see this if it was only Rocky visiting Adrian's grave for a talk. Luckily, that happens. (Nov. 21)

'The Favourite'

Phenomenal director Yorgos Lanthimos creates an 18th-century "All About Eve." Scheming surrounds the English throne as nincompoop Queen Anne (Olivia Colman) permits her friend Lady Sarah (Rachel Weisz) to govern, but a new servant (Emma Stone) plans to supplant Queen Anne's trusted adviser. This could reach the exalted absurdism of Sofia Coppola's "Marie Antoinette." (Nov. 23)

COLIN COVERT