Pro Football Focus gave rookie defensive lineman Jayln Holmes high marks for Saturday’s efforts.

Too high, according to Vikings head coach Zimmer.

“I wouldn’t have given him the same grade that Pro Football Focus did,” Zimmer said with a smile. “Somebody told me what his grade was.”

Holmes, who’s making the transition from end to inside pass rusher, earned an 89.1 overall rating from PFF, which had him for five hurries in 21 pass-rushing snaps.

“Jayln did some good things,” Zimmer said. “What he’s been working on, especially in the running game, it’s kind of a different animal.

“You got to bow up and … get used to the pounding. I thought he did that better the other night. And he showed some flashes in the pass rush.”