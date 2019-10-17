Tony Oliva, a native of Cuba, made his major league debut with the Minnesota Twins in 1962 at the age of 24 and spent his his entire 15-year with the Twins.

He was named the American League Rookie of the Year in 1964 and was an All-Star in his first eight full major-league seasons (1964-71).

During that time he won three A.L. batting titles and led the league in hits five times. He also won a Gold Glove.

TONY OLIVA

Class: 1988.

Sport: Baseball.

Team: Minnesota Twins.