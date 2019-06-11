Tony Finau, ranked 14th in the world, has committed to play in the inaugural 3M Open, now just three weeks away.

He has won once on the PGA Tour — the 2016 Puerto Rico Open in a playoff — but at age 29 he has finished in the Top 10 in every major: Tied for fifth at this year's Masters, fifth at last year's U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills, tied for ninth at the 2018 British Open at Carnoustie and tied for 10th at the 2015 PGA Championship at Whistling Straits.

He turned pro at age 17 and played on PGA Tour Canada, Web.com, Gateway and Hooters and competed in the Golf Channel's The Big Break in 2009.

Finau joins a list of players who have committed to play at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine July 4-7. Seven major champions including world No. 1 Brooks Koepka, Phil Mickelson, Jason Day, Patrick Reed, Keegan Bradley and Jimmy Walker, No. 9 ranked Bryson DeChambeau as well as Hideki Matsuyama, Si Woo Kim, Corey Connors and Minnesotans Tom Lehman and Tim Herron. Players with Minnesota connections such as Troy Merritt and Tom Hoge have committed, too.

3M Open executive director Hollis Cavner is at the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach this week recruiting players — including Tiger Woods, of course — who have until June 28 to commit.