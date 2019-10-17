Tommy Gibbons, the brother of boxer Mike Gibbons, who is also a member of the Minnesota Sports Hall of Fame, started his professional boxing career in 1911. Over the next 15 years he was one of the top heavyweight fighters in the country.

In 106 career fights he lost only five times.

The biggest fight of his career was on July 4, 1923, in Shelby, Montana, when he fought heavyweight champion Jack Dempsey. Gibbons dueled Dempsey for 15 rounds before Dempsey won by decision.

Gibbons is a member of the International Boxing Hall of Fame.

TOMMY GIBBONS

Class: 1958.

Sport: Boxing.