Thibodeau is entering his eighth season as an NBA head coach, his third year in charge of the Wolves. Here’s his track record:
Year Team Record Playoffs
2010-11 Chicago 62-20 Lost in Eastern Conf. finals
2011-12 Chicago 50-16 Lost in first round
2012-13 Chicago 45-37 Lost in second round
2013-14 Chicago 48-34 Lost in first round
2014-15 Chicago 50-32 Lost in second round
2016-17 Minnesota 31-51 Did not qualify
2017-18 Minnesota 47-35 Lost in Western Conf. first round
Career 333-225 24-32 in playoff games
