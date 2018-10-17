Thibodeau is entering his eighth season as an NBA head coach, his third year in charge of the Wolves. Here’s his track record:

Year Team Record Playoffs

2010-11 Chicago 62-20 Lost in Eastern Conf. finals

2011-12 Chicago 50-16 Lost in first round

2012-13 Chicago 45-37 Lost in second round

2013-14 Chicago 48-34 Lost in first round

2014-15 Chicago 50-32 Lost in second round

2016-17 Minnesota 31-51 Did not qualify

2017-18 Minnesota 47-35 Lost in Western Conf. first round

Career 333-225 24-32 in playoff games