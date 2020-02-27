Former Gopher football player Tom Loechler, an offensive lineman and placekicker on the Gophers' 1961 and 1962 Rose Bowl teams, died on Sunday. He was 79.

Loechler was a longtime football coach at Armstrong High School and an English teacher there before retiring.

He is a member of the Robbinsdale High School Athletic Hall of Fame. A member of the Class of 1958, he was a three-sport Robins standout.

• Redshirt junior Kieran McKeag of the Gophers was named the Big Ten men's field athlete of the week after he won the weight throw at the Minnesota Cold Classic in the University Field House with a throw of 75 feet, 2¾ inches — a personal best by more than 3 feet. He remains second all-time in program history in the event and his latest toss ranks first in the Big Ten and third in the nation this season.

• St. Olaf announced that Cole Workman will not return as the Oles' men's hockey coach. He served as the interim head coach for the 2019-20 season. Workman was hired in September after Mike Eaves left in June to coach an AHL team in Cleveland.

• Greg Johnson, North Central University's director of athletics, recreation and wellness, resigned, effective April 2, to pursue other opportunities.