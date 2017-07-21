Tom Kelly, who managed the Twins to a pair of World Series championships, unveiled his statue outside Target Field on Friday. Kelly, the franchise’s all-time leader in victories and games managed, was joined by many former players as the Twins celebrated the 30th anniversary of their 1987 World Series victory.

His statue is the eighth on the Target Field plaza, joining Harmon Killebrew, Tony Oliva, Rod Carew, Calvin Griffith, Kent Hrbek, Tony Oliva, and Carl and Eloise Pohlad.

Kelly took a look at the eight-foot, muscular statue and joked, “I guess I did manage in the steroid era. I didn’t realize I took any.”