A toddler was airlifted to Children's Hospital of Minneapolis with serious injuries Saturday after being run over by a slow-moving vehicle in Douglas County.

The 23-month-old girl was walking across a parking lot with her siblings in Chippewa Park near Brandon, Minn., when a motorist attempting to park struck her about 4:20 p.m., authorities said. Passersby pulled the toddler from under the vehicle.

The child, whose name has not yet been released, went in and out of consciousness before being airlifted to the Twin Cities, according to scanner audio.

This incident is under investigation by the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.