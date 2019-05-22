Today’s trophy tales

Nicolas Selinger, Deephaven • 10-inch crappie • Deephaven Bay

Nicolas Selinger, age 7, of Deephaven, caught this 10-inch crappie May 14 from the dock at Deephaven Beach using canned corn.

Steve Hirsch of Apple Valley caught this 45-inch flathead catfish on the Mississippi River near Red Wing. The catch had a girth of 30 inches and was estimated to weigh 45 to 50 pounds. Hirsch used an ⅛-ounce jig and plastic tail on a 6-pound test line.

Addie LaFave, age 11, of Minneapolis, caught a 7-pound lake trout and 4-pound pike on Manitou Lake fishing with her dad. She said her arms were tired, but her father said it didn’t show.

