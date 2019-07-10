Today’s trophy tales

Sam Burns, Ham Lake • 30-inch walleye • Lake Inguadona

After being told it was time to go in, Sam Burns, age 10, asked his father for one final cast of the day. The reward was a 30-inch, 8-pound, 12-ounce walleye on a Cass County lake near Longville, Minn. Sam used a leech for bait.

Worth showing off: Jennifer Krinhop, of Lakeville, used a slip bobber and leech to catch this 27-inch walleye on Lake Mille Lacs. She was fishing on a launch out of Isle, Minn., on the southeast end of the lake.

Doggone happy boy: Lincoln Urdahl, age 12, of St. Anthony, caught this 24½ -inch dogfish on a lake in the Hinckley, Minn., area last week. Lincoln used a shallow diving Shad Rap.

