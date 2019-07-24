Jeni Kiley, Sartell, Minn. • 29½-inch walleye • Little Pine Lake

Fishing just north of Perham, Minn., in the early afternoon after a morning storm, Jeni Kiley, above, put her rod down to help her husband, Mike, reel in and release a catch. She had forgotten to lock her reel before helping her husband. When she returned to it, this walleye, weighing about nine pounds, was on the line. Jeni reeled it in and Mike netted it.

Happy birthday

Turner Koltnow.

Turner Koltnow of Eden Prairie celebrated his 13th birthday July 5 by catching this 34-inch northern on a metro-area lake. Turner was trolling a Shad Rap. The fish, Turner’s personal best, was released.

Reelin’ in the years

Jim Tanner.

Ninety-year-old Jim Tanner of Park Rapids caught this 40-inch northern on the Ninth Crow Wing Lake in Hubbard County. He used a Little Joe spinner and minnow.

