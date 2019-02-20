TIPSHEET
KNOW THIS Tip of the cap to the St. Paul Saints' Twitter feed for this gem after Manny Machado agreed to his deal: "We were only 10 years and $300,000,000 short."
WATCH THIS NBC's Pierre McGuire came uncomfortably close to getting hit by a puck Monday. The slow-motion video is as terrifying as it is mesmerizing.
More From Sports
Outdoors
Minnesota legislators consider new investment in DNR fish restocking
State legislators are working on a plan to improve hatcheries.
Outdoors
DNR looks at three options to keep walleye fishing open on Mille Lacs this summer
Proposals aim to avoid closing down fishing on lake during the summer.
Gophers
No. 5 Tennessee wins 58-46 as Vandy loses 14th straight
Tennessee's offense was bad. Vanderbilt's was worse.
Wild
Huberdeau scores 2 as Panthers beat Sabres 4-2
Jonathan Huberdeau had two goals and an assist to lead the Florida Panthers to a 4-2 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday night.
Twins
Twins' closer could come from six candidates as roles evolve
The Twins' decisionmakers have decided to trust that Fernando Rodney's successor as the team's established closer is on the current roster. They're just not sure where.
