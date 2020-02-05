We are moving all our midweek Outdoors coverage into our weekly Outdoors Weekend section, beginning this Friday. The section will continue to be a mix of Dennis Anderson’s column, stories on hunting and fishing, coverage of conservation, recreation, personalities, and more — all that reflects Minnesotans’ connection to our great outdoors. Now our traditional Wednesday content will live there, too.

You also will see more special editions of Outdoors Weekend this year, including expanded reports focusing on fishing, hunting, adventure travel and more. We’ll tackle new topics as well. In this Friday’s section, for instance, outdoors writer Tony Kennedy and Anderson’s column will take readers inside the trailer-camping and RV boom in Minnesota.

We hope you like what you see in our new section.

Thank you for reading the Star Tribune.