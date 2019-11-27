TIPSHEET
KNOW THIS: The consensus opinion from Twins fans about Kyle Gibson's three-year, $30 million deal he signed in Texas: Good for him, good guy, but it was time for all to move on.
WATCH THIS: Buffalo is 8-3, which should tell you a lot about the AFC. The Bills at Cowboys (3:30 p.m., Ch. 4) is the best of the Thanksgiving NFL slate.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Gophers
2:30 p.m. Saturday: Gophers vs. Badgers in the biggest Border Battle ever
The winner of Saturday's game between Minnesota and Wisconsin goes to the Big ten Championship Game as the West Division champion. Click here for statistics, scouting reports, game previews and more.
Outdoors
Currents: Ryan Barth, outdoors education supervisor, Three Rivers Park District
What outdoors people are reading, listening to, and more.
Motorsports
Bottas best in 2nd practice for Abu Dhabi GP, and he crashes
Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas had the fastest time Friday in the second practice for the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and was also involved in a crash.
Outdoors
'Not quite a city mouse': Florence Page Jaques became nature's witness
Series: 'Canoe Country' writer may be best known for her artist husband, Francis.
Golf
Jason Day withdraws from Presidents Cup with back injury
Jason Day has withdrawn from the Presidents Cup because of a back injury. International team captain Ernie Els replaced him with Byeong Hun An of South Korea two weeks before play begins.