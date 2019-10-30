TIPSHEET
KNOW THIS: E-mailer Hugh is rowing the boat. He asked me if the Gophers should decline going to the College Football Playoff in favor of the Rose Bowl instead.
WATCH THIS: It's not must-see-TV, but it is a should-watch game: Timberwolves at 76ers (6 p.m., FSN) in an early meeting between two 3-0 teams.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Local
Rodent misidentification led to Goldy Gopher's stripes
The smiling, bucktooth rodent was first modeled after a chipmunk.
Gophers
Elite goalie? Not so much. Fleck joins Gophers hockey practice during bye week
Gophers football coach P.J. Fleck accepted Bob Motzko's invitation to join a practice, show off his goaltending skills, have some fun and offer some inspirational words.
Wild
Wild's 'absurd' meltdown loss to Stars is result of 'runaway train'
After going up 3-0 in Dallas, the Wild gave up the next six goals to the Stars including five in the third period. "Good luck seems to follow teams that work harder," coach Bruce Boudreau said.
Sports
Tokyo governor challenges IOC over move of 2020 marathon
Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike has told powerful IOC members she wants the Olympic marathon held in Tokyo and lashed out at what she called an "unprecedented" move to switch the race to the northern city of Sapporo.
Twins
Strasburg, Nats top Astros 7-2, force World Series Game 7
It's been an unconventional road to Game 7 of the World Series for Stephen Strasburg and the Washington Nationals.