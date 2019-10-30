TIPSHEET

KNOW THIS: E-mailer Hugh is rowing the boat. He asked me if the Gophers should decline going to the College Football Playoff in favor of the Rose Bowl instead.

WATCH THIS: It's not must-see-TV, but it is a should-watch game: Timberwolves at 76ers (6 p.m., FSN) in an early meeting between two 3-0 teams.