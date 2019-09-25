TIPSHEET
KNOW THIS: Oops — an ESPN college bowl game projection lists the Gophers as going to both the Holiday Bowl and Gator Bowl, which would be quite a trick.
WATCH THIS: The Twins aren't the only local team close to clinching a playoff spot. Minnesota United can do it Wednesday vs. Kansas City (7 p.m., FSN-Plus).
More From Sports
Outdoors
Wood duck numbers saved Minnesota opening weekend
Many were spotted, especially in unexpected areas.
Sports
From our blogs: Puck drop
Hello from Duluth's beautiful Canal Park, site of the first stop for the inaugural Puck Drop Tour of Minnesota. Yep, I'm hitting the road to…
Sports
Tipsheet
Sports
This should quiet the Case Keenum-Kirk Cousins debate
There was a lot to unpack from a Monday Night Football game that looked, on first glance, like a dud.Former Vikings QB Case Keenum committed…
Outdoors
Number of young grouse in hunters' bags encouraging so far
Many Minnesota ruffed grouse hunters approached this fall apprehensively, fearing the past two disappointing seasons, would repeat.