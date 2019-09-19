TIPSHEET
KNOW THIS: Imagine the Kyle Sloter hot takes that would be flying this week if he had stayed as the Vikings backup QB. Have to admit I haven't heard a lot of calls for Sean Mannion.
WATCH THIS: It's a WNBA playoff doubleheader starting at 5:30 p.m. on ESPN2 — Sparks at Sun, then Aces at Mystics.
Vikings
Remember him? Carlson has been rock solid since leaving Vikings
The former Vikings kicker, a fifth round pick, will be back in Minnesota this weekend when Oakland plays at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Vikings
Oh, brother: J.J., Derek Watt face each other for first time
Derek Watt and J.J. Watt have played against each other in the yard of their parents' home in Waukesha, Wisconsin.
Vikings
Cousins moves on from INT vs. Packers: Next time 'I'm going to throw it away'
A crucial interception on Sunday in Green Bay was the topic of conversation this week in Minnesota.
Minneapolis
Ex-Gophers football player, assistant coach settles with U hospital for $1M over treatment
Mike Sherels was fighting for his life in 2016 after the treatment left him in a coma.
Lynx
Liberty's Asia Durr has hip surgery; rookie missed 16 games
Liberty guard Asia Durr underwent hip surgery on Wednesday, the team announced.