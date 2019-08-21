TIPSHEET
KNOW THIS: Antonio Brown's helmet saga is one of the strangest stories in recent NFL history. Maybe he just didn't want to go through training camp?
WATCH THIS: The last time Lucas Giolito pitched against the Twins, Nelson Cruz hit three homers off him in five innings. White Sox at Twins, noon, FSN.
Reusse: Townball tradition rewarded amid tales of beer and cheese curds
The Cologne Hollanders townball team has rewarded its faithful followers in ways that set them apart from rivals and from baseball's mainstream. Their success is worth a look.
Twins
LEADING OFF: Kluber shut down, Mets making moves
A look at what's happening around the majors Wednesday:KLUBOT POWERS BACK DOWNIndians ace Corey Kluber has been shut down for two weeks with an abdominal…
Twins
Marte hits 3-run HR in eighth, Pirates top Nationals 4-1
Starling Marte hit a tiebreaking three-run homer in eighth inning, and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Washington Nationals 4-1 Tuesday night.
Twins
Return of the squirrel: Furry visitor again brings brief halt to Twins game
For the second straight night, the Twins and White Sox were briefly interrupted by a squirrel who decided that Target Field isn't a bad place to hang out.
Twins
Callaway beats former boss as surging Mets top Indians 9-2
Michael Conforto hit a tiebreaking homer moments after an embarrassing error by Cleveland Indians left fielder Oscar Mercado, and the resurgent New York Mets rolled from there to a 9-2 victory Tuesday night.