TIPSHEET
KNOW THIS: Among NFC teams, the Rams, Saints and Cowboys are primed for a regression in their win totals, ESPN's Bill Barnwell writes.
WATCH THIS: ESPN2 is being rebranded as The Ocho on Wednesday in honor of the movie Dodgeball. It's an annual one-day gimmick, but it's still fun.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Gophers
Green to again help fill the void at QB for the Gophers
Seth Green has worked his way into the quarterback room a bit more considering the Gophers' depth at that position is now presumed sophomore starter Tanner Morgan and two true freshman.
Gophers
Gophers' Antoine Winfield Jr. is healthy, ready to make a difference in the secondary
After missing most of two years, the safety can't wait to pop somebody
Twins
Soler hits 2 long HRs, Royals beat Red Sox 6-2 to snap skid
Jorge Soler hit a pair of long two-run homers over the Green Monster, Jakob Junis pitched six effective innings and the Kansas City Royals snapped their seven-game losing streak by beating the Boston Red Sox 6-2 Tuesday night.
Vikings
O'Neill misses Vikings practice with right arm injury, but expected back soon
For the fourth consecutive August, the Vikings' starting five offensive linemen likely won't be together for the preseason opener.
Vikings
Vikings turn up the volume during Tuesday's practice
With a preseason game in New Orleans ahead, loud music and recorded crowd noise was used to make players cope with distractions.