KNOW THIS: A White Sox employee throwing out the ceremonial first pitch Tuesday missed so badly that the pitch hit a photographer.
WATCH THIS: You have a lot of options Thursday, but your best one is clearly Gophers softball vs. UCLA in the Women's College World Series (1:30 p.m., ESPN).
Gophers
Reusse: Fiser is latest, perhaps greatest Gophers softball ace pitcher
Junior Amber Fiser, named a first-team All-America on Wednesday, is merely the most recent ace pitcher trained by Piper Ritter
Twins
Santana powers Indians past Red Sox 14-9
Carlos Santana homered and hit Cleveland's first triple of the season, Greg Allen added a pair of three-baggers and the Indians pounded out a season-high 18 hits in a 14-9 win over the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday night.
Gophers
Gophers softball team gets props from Wolverines coach
The Gophers are the first Big Ten team to reach the World Series since the Wolverines in 2016.
Gophers
Gophers scheduled rugged nonconference games with a purpose
Gophers coach Jamie Trachsel confirmed that a tough schedule was meant to nullify the reasoning the NCAA selection committee used to send the 2017 Gophers on the road for a regional after a 54-3 start.
MN United
Calvo's heads in goal in stoppage time, Fire tie DC United
Francisco Calvo headed in a goal in the second minute of second-half stoppage time to help the Chicago Fire tie D.C. United 3-3 on Wednesday night.