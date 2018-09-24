TIPSHEET
KNOW THIS: With two walkoff losses this weekend, the Twins have 15 such losses this year. They had six all of last season and 18 the past three years combined.
know THIS: After all the angst over field goals last weekend, new kicker Dan Bailey didn't even attempt a placekick in the Vikings' 27-6 loss to the Bills.
