TIPSHEET

KNOW THIS

The Timberwolves get points for full transparency, as well as for giving fans good injury news for a change, when they announced Thursday that Jimmy Butler had an elective procedure on his hand Tuesday but has "already returned to offseason activities."

WATCH THIS

Lance Lynn is scheduled to start for the Twins at Fenway Park, so your guess is as good as mine as to when this game will actually end. At least we know it starts at 6 p.m. on FSN.

RANDOM FANDOM

"Been a Reusse fan since the Saturday Morning Sportstalk days in the 80s and 90s. And back then, I didn't know a whole lot about sports … but it didn't matter much. Reusse has always had a way of telling stories, and that's what it's always been about. Condolences to the Grant family on the loss of Bruce. He sounds like quite a storyteller, too."

"pcole1" commenting on startribune.com.

TWEETED

"I just asked my son, are you going to spend the rest of your life playing fortnite everyday. he looked at me and said yes (unapologetically). Fortnite has a spell on my son."

@DezBryant