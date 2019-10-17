TIPSHEET
KNOW THIS: Adam Thielen already has six touchdowns in six games this year (five receiving, one rushing) to rank among the NFL scoring leaders.
WATCH THIS: The Chiefs are suddenly wobbly after two home losses and have to face a very stingy defense at Denver on Thursday (7:20 p.m., Ch. 9).
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Duluth
Esko mourns fallen football player at final home game
Esko mourns loss of teenager who died of heart disease.
Sports
Wild misses out on star power of top picks
The Wild played what could be considered a solid road period in a 4-2 loss at Toronto, taking a 1-0 lead on Luke Kunin’s goal…
Gophers
Gophers football contributors go well beyond star players
Unheralded blockers and special teams performers might not get much credit from the average fan, but coaches know and appreciate their efforts.
Sports
Allianz Field's new grass will take center stage for a multi-sport weekend
It's a perfect storm of ingredients: In a very successful first season at Allianz Field, Minnesota United is set to host a Major League Soccer…
Sports
Maybe Yankee Stadium needs a roof?
Game 4 of the ALCS, scheduled for Wednesday at Yankee Stadium, was postponed until Thursday because of the looming threat of poor weather in the…