Feb. 2: If you’re trying to avoid eating added sugar, put an extra slice of real tomato on your burger instead of slathering on the ketchup. That’s what Wolfram Alderson does. He’s the global education director for Dr. Robert Lustig, the pediatric endocrinologist who popularized the idea that sugar is “toxic.” Alderson tries to avoid added sugars all the time, not just during a monthlong challenge like ours.

Feb. 1: A not-so-sweet fact: Americans eat, on average, 57 pounds of added sugar each year. That’s according to Sugarscience.org, a site run by health scientists at the University of California, San Francisco.

This year, we’re trying to keep it under a wheelbarrow-full. Join us for the 28-Day Sugar-Free Challenge. The goal is to avoid added sugar in February, take stock of how much you’re consuming and make healthful changes.