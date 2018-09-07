U.S. Sen. Tina Smith implored Minnesotans on Friday to speak out against the confirmation of U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Kavanaugh is “a serious threat to women’s freedom to make their own health care decisions,” Smith warned.

Smith, a Democrat who has been a Planned Parenthood executive and volunteer, spoke at the Warren E. Burger Federal Building in St. Paul. Her backdrop included a few dozen people with signs reading “Protect Health Care #savescotus” and “I stand with Planned Parenthood.” Smith is on November’s ballot, facing Republican challenger Karin Housley.

“This is a pivotal moment for our democracy,” Smith said, noting that Kavanaugh would have a significant impact on marriage and voting rights and environmental policies.

The Senate Judiciary Committee held hearings this week on the nomination. Despite Democrats’ qualms, he expected to be confirmed by that panel and the full U.S. Senate.

Planned Parenthood’s Sarah Stoesz also spoke Friday. She criticized the release of thousands of pages of Kavanaugh records on the eve of the hearings. “Senators were essentially being asked to govern blindfolded,” she said.

Stoesz also noted that Kavanaugh wouldn’t commit to never overturning Roe v. Wade, the 1973 Supreme Court decision that made abortion legal, and that he characterized contraception as “drug-induced abortion.”

Minnesota’s other senator, Democrat Amy Klobuchar, is a member of the Judiciary Committee and has questioned Kavanaugh this week.