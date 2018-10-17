Times (and spices) a-changin'

Consider the spice blend and how it has changed. Garlic powder and paprika were once exotic. For years, we in the recipe biz have had to send readers to specialty shops to find a variety of spices for what were once called "ethnic" meals. Today many of these flavor combos are so familiar that you can find them on your supermarket shelf, including the latest batch from McCormick Gourmet ($4.49 each).

• Za'atar: A traditional Middle Eastern blend of spices that includes thyme, oregano and sesame seeds. Used in dips or in oil for dipping bread. Also for sprinkling on grilled vegetables and more.

• Harissa seasoning: A North African spice made from chiles, warm spices and mint. Used for meat and vegetables, or added to cooked rice and grains, or into a yogurt dip.

• Shawarma seasoning: A Middle Eastern dish made with cinnamon, coriander, cardamom and more; seasoning for meat marinade.

• Peruvian seasoning: A blend of spicy flavors with tangy accents, used for flavoring meat and vegetables before grilling or roasting. Added to stews and soups, as well.

McCormick Gourmet put out five new spices: za’atar, harissa, shawarma, berbere and Peruvian.

• Berbere: The traditional Ethiopian seasoning, with spices that include cayenne pepper, paprika, cardamom, ginger and cinnamon. Works well with chicken stew and meats, lentils and vegetables.

Bring on the lutefisk

Our first listing of the season: Christiania Lutheran Church (26691 Pillsbury Av., Lakeville) will hold its 36th annual Norwegian Lutefisk Supper and Bake Sale on Oct. 27. The meal will include the famous fish, along with meatballs and gravy (of course!), as well as homemade lefse, Scandinavian cookies and julekaka (a fruit bread). Seatings are at 3, 4:30 and 6 p.m. Tickets are $18 for adults and $8 for ages 10 and under; children under 5 are free. To purchase tickets, contact the church at 952-461-2283. Advance sales only through Oct. 26. Watch for more lutefisk sightings on this page as the season progresses.

Two food-wine pairing dinners

Chef Remy Pettus of Bardo (222 E. Hennepin Av., Mpls., 612-886-8404, bardompls.com) will offer two multicourse dinners pairing food and wine. On Oct. 23, the first is a six-course tasting menu paired with wines from the Barolo producer Palladino, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Cost is $95; reservations at tinyurl.com/yb2snrjd. On Oct. 28 from 6-9 p.m., the meal is a five-course tasting menu paired with five autumnal beers from Utepils Brewing of Minneapolis, including a beer cocktail. Cost is $78; reservations at tinyurl.com/ybdzvhyx.

Eat the World Dinner

An all-inclusive dinner from Chino Latino chef Nate Mickelsen takes diners on an exploration of Latin American street food and cocktails, Oct. 24 and 25. Tastes of Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador and Mexico are on the $60 menu. Call 612-916-4932 to reserve (2916 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls., chinolatino.com).

Taste of the NFL

The nonprofit is kicking off the season with a New Orleans Saints vs. Minnesota Vikings-themed fundraiser Oct. 27 at the Sheraton Bloomington Hotel (5601 W. 78th St., Bloomington) at 7 p.m. The meal includes food from chefs Thomas Orbison (Lela) and Thomas Boemer (In Bloom, Revival and Corner Table) and New Orleans chef Adolfo Garcia (La Boca and Rio Mar). Guests can mingle with alumni players from the both teams. All proceeds benefit both VEAP, a local social service organization that promotes access to healthful foods, stable housing and transportation, as well as the Kick Hunger Challenge. Cost is $100-$150; reservations at bit.ly/KHCEdina.

LEE SVITAK DEAN