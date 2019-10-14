The Timberwolves made some moves around the fringes of their roster Monday, signing guard Tyus Battle and forward Barry Brown while waiving Lindell Wigginton and former Gophers forward Jordan Murphy.
Both Brown, from Kansas State, and Battle, from Syracuse, played for the Wolves during the Las Vegas summer league. Battle previously agreed to an Exhibit 10 contract with the Wolves, paving the way for him to head to the team's G-League affiliate in Iowa. A source said the Wolves' plan is for Murphy and Wigginton to go to Iowa should they clear waivers, which is likely.
Murphy saw action in one Wolves preseason game and scored five points while Wigginton scored nine in his lone appearance.
Wolves
