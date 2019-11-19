GAME RECAP
Impact player
Karl-Anthony Towns, Wolves
He was on fire from deep in the fourth quarter. Went 7-for-15 from three-point range for the game. Had 29 points and 13 rebounds.
By the numbers
41-29 The Wolves’ advantage in bench points, led by 14 from Kelan Martin.
5-for-24 Donovan Mitchell’s shooting.
10 Blocked shots for the Wolves.
CHRIS HINE
